Are Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Shares Worth Your Money In 2021?

In the last trading session, 10.39 million Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $117.28 changed hands at $0.46 or 0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $225.94B. CVX’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.28% off its 52-week high of $116.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $83.06, which suggests the last value was 29.18% up since then. When we look at Chevron Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.74 million.

Analysts gave the Chevron Corporation (CVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended CVX as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chevron Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Instantly CVX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 118.08 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.88%, with the 5-day performance at 1.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is 7.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $128.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CVX’s forecast low is $105.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chevron Corporation will rise 1,809.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21,400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.4 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Chevron Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $39.37 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 56.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Chevron Corporation earnings to decrease by -291.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.90% per year.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 27 and January 31. The 4.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.36. It is important to note, however, that the 4.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.43 per year.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Chevron Corporation shares while 67.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.85%. There are 67.83% institutions holding the Chevron Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.35% of the shares, roughly 161.5 million CVX shares worth $16.92 billion.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 139.64 million shares worth $14.63 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 54.55 million shares estimated at $5.71 billion under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 48.92 million shares worth around $5.12 billion.