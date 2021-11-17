APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 9.12 million APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.76. With the company’s per share price at $29.62 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.75B. APA’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.13% off its 52-week high of $31.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.71, which suggests the last value was 63.84% up since then. When we look at APA Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.61 million.

Analysts gave the APA Corporation (APA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended APA as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. APA Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.78.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Instantly APA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.34 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 108.74%, with the 5-day performance at -1.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is 9.99% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APA’s forecast low is $24.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.97% for it to hit the projected low.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for APA Corporation will rise 587.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,860.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.58 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that APA Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.65 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.80%. The 2021 estimates are for APA Corporation earnings to decrease by -36.40%.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08. The 0.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of APA Corporation shares while 85.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.00%. There are 85.76% institutions holding the APA Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.98% of the shares, roughly 45.28 million APA shares worth $979.36 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 25.94 million shares worth $561.04 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund. With 15.42 million shares estimated at $333.45 million under it, the former controlled 4.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 13.74 million shares worth around $297.28 million.