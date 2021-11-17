An Overview Of WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS)

In the last trading session, 1.37 million WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.81 changed hands at -$0.36 or -3.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.42B. MAPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -234.85% off its 52-week high of $29.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 0.68% up since then. When we look at WM Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 865.94K.

Analysts gave the WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MAPS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WM Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Instantly MAPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.70 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 subtracted -3.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.01%, with the 5-day performance at -31.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) is -34.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAPS’s forecast low is $12.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -36.21% for it to hit the projected low.

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $51.51 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that WM Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $60.08 million.

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.15% of WM Technology Inc. shares while 14.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.30%. There are 14.67% institutions holding the WM Technology Inc. stock share, with Fred Alger Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 18.69% of the shares, roughly 4.67 million MAPS shares worth $85.76 million.

Luxor Capital Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.93% or 2.48 million shares worth $45.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund. With 0.7 million shares estimated at $12.88 million under it, the former controlled 2.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $5.45 million.