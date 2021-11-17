An Overview Of Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST)

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s most recent per share price at $119.06 changing hands around $4.04 or 3.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.86B. ROST’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.72% off its 52-week high of $134.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $104.92, which suggests the last value was 11.88% up since then. When we look at Ross Stores Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Analysts gave the Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended ROST as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ross Stores Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.76.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) trade information

Instantly ROST is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.56%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 123.36 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.34%, with the 5-day performance at -3.56% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is 5.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $138.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ROST’s forecast low is $105.00 with $153.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ross Stores Inc. will fall -25.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.31 billion. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Ross Stores Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $4.94 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.40%. The 2021 estimates are for Ross Stores Inc. earnings to decrease by -94.80%.

ROST Dividends

Ross Stores Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 22. The 0.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.14. It is important to note, however, that the 0.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.82 per year.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.93% of Ross Stores Inc. shares while 88.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.45%. There are 88.70% institutions holding the Ross Stores Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.77% of the shares, roughly 52.5 million ROST shares worth $6.51 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 27.26 million shares worth $3.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 10.07 million shares estimated at $1.25 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 2.32% of the shares, roughly 8.25 million shares worth around $1.02 billion.