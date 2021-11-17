Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN): Don’t Ditch XLRN Stock In 2021

In the latest trading session, 3.34 million Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $179.81 changing hands around $5.83 or 3.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.64B. XLRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.66% off its 52-week high of $189.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $107.90, which suggests the last value was 39.99% up since then. When we look at Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 950.39K.

Analysts gave the Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended XLRN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.99.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) trade information

Instantly XLRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 179.94 on Tuesday, 11/16/21 added 3.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.99%, with the 5-day performance at -0.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) is 0.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $177.36, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, XLRN’s forecast low is $160.00 with $180.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -0.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acceleron Pharma Inc. will fall -50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.56 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $43.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.27 million and $25.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 31.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 69.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Acceleron Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.80%.

XLRN Dividends

Acceleron Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 03 and November 08.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.86% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares while 90.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.80%. There are 90.60% institutions holding the Acceleron Pharma Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.83% of the shares, roughly 5.36 million XLRN shares worth $726.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.36% or 5.08 million shares worth $688.45 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 1.54 million shares estimated at $208.55 million under it, the former controlled 2.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 1.46 million shares worth around $197.49 million.