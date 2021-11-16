ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 2.46 million ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $1.39 changed hands at -$0.13 or -8.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $308.36M. ZIOP’s last price was a discount, traded about -328.06% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.26, which suggests the last value was 9.35% up since then. When we look at ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.32 million.

Analysts gave the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ZIOP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) trade information

Instantly ZIOP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6700 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -8.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.84%, with the 5-day performance at -14.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is -17.75% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZIOP’s forecast low is $1.50 with $7.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -439.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.91% for it to hit the projected low.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will fall -30.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -18.20% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.80%. The 2021 estimates are for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 45.60%.

ZIOP Dividends

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.98% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares while 57.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.79%. There are 57.43% institutions holding the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.60% of the shares, roughly 16.39 million ZIOP shares worth $43.28 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 15.78 million shares worth $41.65 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.07 million shares estimated at $11.52 million under it, the former controlled 3.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 5.81 million shares worth around $15.35 million.