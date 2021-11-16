Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.82 changing hands around $0.92 or 7.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $660.09M. YELL’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.66% off its 52-week high of $13.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.22, which suggests the last value was 69.46% up since then. When we look at Yellow Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 764.93K.

Analysts gave the Yellow Corporation (YELL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended YELL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yellow Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) trade information

Instantly YELL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.98 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 7.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 191.20%, with the 5-day performance at 12.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL) is 62.26% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YELL’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -8.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Yellow Corporation (YELL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Yellow Corporation will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.29 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Yellow Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.18 billion and $1.16 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 28.13%. The 2021 estimates are for Yellow Corporation earnings to increase by 59.00%.

YELL Dividends

Yellow Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ:YELL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.08% of Yellow Corporation shares while 50.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.78%. There are 50.10% institutions holding the Yellow Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.47% of the shares, roughly 3.32 million YELL shares worth $18.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.24% or 2.17 million shares worth $12.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.39 million shares estimated at $9.08 million under it, the former controlled 2.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 1.18 million shares worth around $6.65 million.