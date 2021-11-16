Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 8.54 million Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.31 changed hands at $0.93 or 11.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.36B. YALA’s last price was a discount, traded about -344.15% off its 52-week high of $41.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.26, which suggests the last value was 32.76% up since then. When we look at Yalla Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YALA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yalla Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Instantly YALA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.40 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 11.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.03%, with the 5-day performance at 26.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) is 33.76% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.72% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YALA’s forecast low is $7.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -39.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 105.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Yalla Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $73.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.83 million and $48.34 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 106.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Yalla Group Limited earnings to decrease by -113.00%.

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Yalla Group Limited shares while 13.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.61%. There are 13.61% institutions holding the Yalla Group Limited stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.68% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million YALA shares worth $39.98 million.

Franchise Capital Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.02% or 1.21 million shares worth $24.21 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $2.58 million under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $1.1 million.