Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) Stock Could Make A -6.96% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $140.24 changing hands around $2.7 or 1.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.80B. WOLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.49% off its 52-week high of $142.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.43, which suggests the last value was 50.49% up since then. When we look at Wolfspeed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Analysts gave the Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended WOLF as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 142.33 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 1.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.88%, with the 5-day performance at 0.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) is 61.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -26.34% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WOLF’s forecast low is $70.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Wolfspeed Inc. earnings to decrease by -65.90%.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of Wolfspeed Inc. shares while 111.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.02%. There are 111.35% institutions holding the Wolfspeed Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.31% of the shares, roughly 16.58 million WOLF shares worth $1.62 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.20% or 14.14 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 5.29 million shares estimated at $517.82 million under it, the former controlled 4.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 3.78% of the shares, roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $353.35 million.