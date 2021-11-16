Why To Invest In Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Stock?

In the last trading session, 14.97 million Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.99 changed hands at $2.36 or 12.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.67B. LAZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -117.37% off its 52-week high of $47.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.13, which suggests the last value was 53.93% up since then. When we look at Luminar Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 million.

Analysts gave the Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended LAZR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Instantly LAZR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.66%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.90 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 12.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.32%, with the 5-day performance at 25.66% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) is 41.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAZR’s forecast low is $18.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 123.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.95 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Luminar Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $10.5 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 331.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Luminar Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -723.90%.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.80% of Luminar Technologies Inc. shares while 32.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.01%. There are 32.45% institutions holding the Luminar Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 7.15% of the shares, roughly 17.69 million LAZR shares worth $388.37 million.

Canvas GP 1, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.79% or 6.91 million shares worth $234.85 million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 5.88 million shares estimated at $128.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.09% of the shares, roughly 5.18 million shares worth around $113.61 million.