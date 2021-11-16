Why Should You Invest In MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP)?

In the last trading session, 2.88 million MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $43.49 changed hands at -$2.9 or -6.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.11B. MP’s last price was a discount, traded about -19.04% off its 52-week high of $51.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.32, which suggests the last value was 69.37% up since then. When we look at MP Materials Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Analysts gave the MP Materials Corp. (MP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MP Materials Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Instantly MP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 46.71 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -6.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.19%, with the 5-day performance at 4.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 27.99% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MP’s forecast low is $37.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.92% for it to hit the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.62 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that MP Materials Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $72.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 70.90%.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.13% of MP Materials Corp. shares while 66.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.58%. There are 66.79% institutions holding the MP Materials Corp. stock share, with JHL Capital Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 24.87% of the shares, roughly 44.21 million MP shares worth $1.63 billion.

QVT Financial LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.94% or 21.22 million shares worth $782.32 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.92 million shares estimated at $97.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $85.26 million.