Why Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: MDNA) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2021

In the latest trading session, 1.35 million Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.41 changing hands around $0.29 or 13.68% at last look, the market valuation stands at $143.55M. MDNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -183.82% off its 52-week high of $6.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.85, which suggests the last value was 23.24% up since then. When we look at Medicenna Therapeutics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 110.63K.

Analysts gave the Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MDNA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) trade information

Instantly MDNA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.52 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 13.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) is -11.67% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.03, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MDNA’s forecast low is $5.48 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -397.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -127.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.60%. The 2021 estimates are for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. earnings to decrease by -34.20%.

MDNA Dividends

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 09.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.27% of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares while 9.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.28%. There are 9.26% institutions holding the Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.86% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million MDNA shares worth $3.01 million.

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.79% or 0.96 million shares worth $2.9 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

With 22436.0 shares estimated at $56314.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.