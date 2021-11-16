Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 2.63 million Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.83. With the company’s per share price at $2.79 changed hands at -$0.17 or -5.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $595.53M. WPRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -364.16% off its 52-week high of $12.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.43, which suggests the last value was 12.9% up since then. When we look at Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) trade information

Instantly WPRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -29.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.38 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.65%, with the 5-day performance at -29.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) is -17.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will fall -100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.03 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $105.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.41 million and $83.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.90%. The 2021 estimates are for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 360.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

WPRT Dividends

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.14% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares while 33.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.77%. There are 33.68% institutions holding the Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stock share, with Lord Abbett & Co the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.62% of the shares, roughly 7.16 million WPRT shares worth $38.04 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.47% or 3.83 million shares worth $20.35 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. With 4.13 million shares estimated at $16.54 million under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held about 0.87% of the shares, roughly 1.34 million shares worth around $7.13 million.