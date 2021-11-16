Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.04 million Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.32. With the company’s per share price at $2.56 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $903.76M. UXIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.34% off its 52-week high of $5.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 66.41% up since then. When we look at Uxin Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.78 million.

Analysts gave the Uxin Limited (UXIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UXIN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Uxin Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

Instantly UXIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.67 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 193.41%, with the 5-day performance at 13.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 1.99% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UXIN’s forecast low is $41.36 with $41.36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1515.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1515.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

0 analysts are of the opinion that Uxin Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2020 will be $49.83 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.50%.

The 2021 estimates are for Uxin Limited earnings to increase by 56.50%.

UXIN Dividends

Uxin Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.83% of Uxin Limited shares while 28.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.38%. There are 28.55% institutions holding the Uxin Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 37.4 million UXIN shares worth $143.99 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.14% or 11.99 million shares worth $46.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $15.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $1.87 million.