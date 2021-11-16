ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -6.04% Decline

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.23 changed hands at -$1.3 or -6.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.09B. TDUP’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.49% off its 52-week high of $31.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.23, which suggests the last value was 29.66% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 694.96K.

Analysts gave the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TDUP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ThredUp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 21.70 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -6.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.65%, with the 5-day performance at 12.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 10.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TDUP’s forecast low is $18.22 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.94% for it to hit the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.85 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that ThredUp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $63.22 million.

The 2021 estimates are for ThredUp Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.80%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.16% of ThredUp Inc. shares while 110.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 127.15%. There are 110.41% institutions holding the ThredUp Inc. stock share, with Park West Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 42.76% of the shares, roughly 9.22 million TDUP shares worth $268.0 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.51% or 2.27 million shares worth $65.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Artisan Small Cap Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 1.13 million shares estimated at $32.78 million under it, the former controlled 5.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 4.53% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $23.02 million.