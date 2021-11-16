The Stock Of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $37.00 Per Share By 2021.

In the latest trading session, 8.22 million Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.10. With the company’s most recent per share price at $31.60 changing hands around $0.55 or 1.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.75B. M’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.14% off its 52-week high of $31.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.42, which suggests the last value was 76.52% up since then. When we look at Macy’s Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.39 million.

Analysts gave the Macy’s Inc. (M) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended M as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Macy’s Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

Instantly M is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 31.81 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 1.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 176.00%, with the 5-day performance at -0.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) is 29.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.64 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -15.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, M’s forecast low is $15.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 52.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Macy’s Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Macy’s Inc. will rise 236.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 128.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.12 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Macy’s Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $8.15 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Macy’s Inc. earnings to decrease by -836.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.82% per year.

M Dividends

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 22. The 1.93% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.93% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Macy’s Inc. shares while 88.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.03%. There are 88.88% institutions holding the Macy’s Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 14.76% of the shares, roughly 45.72 million M shares worth $866.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.87% or 33.68 million shares worth $638.55 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.9 million shares estimated at $449.83 million under it, the former controlled 6.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 8.81 million shares worth around $167.09 million.