Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 4.1 million Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $1.49 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $94.91M. TISI’s last price was a discount, traded about -828.86% off its 52-week high of $13.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 6.71% up since then. When we look at Team Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 873.70K.

Analysts gave the Team Inc. (TISI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TISI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Team Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) trade information

Instantly TISI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -45.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.7500 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 2.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.33%, with the 5-day performance at -45.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is -45.62% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TISI’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -772.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -772.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Team Inc. (TISI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Team Inc. will rise 81.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 94.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $253.7 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Team Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $258.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $219.09 million and $207.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.64%. The 2021 estimates are for Team Inc. earnings to decrease by -646.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.00% per year.

TISI Dividends

Team Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 02 and November 08.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.22% of Team Inc. shares while 78.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.21%. There are 78.60% institutions holding the Team Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 16.36% of the shares, roughly 5.07 million TISI shares worth $33.95 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.53% or 2.33 million shares worth $15.63 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $9.18 million under it, the former controlled 6.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port held about 4.06% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $8.42 million.