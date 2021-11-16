SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: SURG) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.08 million SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SURG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.87. With the company’s per share price at $2.98 changed hands at $0.22 or 7.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.91M. SURG’s last price was a discount, traded about -856.38% off its 52-week high of $28.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.70, which suggests the last value was 9.4% up since then. When we look at SurgePays Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SURG) trade information

Instantly SURG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.24 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 7.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.28%, with the 5-day performance at -3.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SURG) is -48.17% down.

SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (SURG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SurgePays Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2016 will be $22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.65 million and $18.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.10%. The 2021 estimates are for SurgePays Inc. Common Stock earnings to decrease by -14.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SURG Dividends

SurgePays Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 06.

SurgePays Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SURG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of SurgePays Inc. Common Stock shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.