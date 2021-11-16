Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Nerdy Inc.

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.91 changed hands at -$1.08 or -13.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.27B. NRDY’s current price is a discount, trading about -95.22% off its 52-week high of $13.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.08, which suggests the last value was -2.46% down since then. When we look at Nerdy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 967.34K.

Analysts gave the Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NRDY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Instantly NRDY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.35 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -13.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.02%, with the 5-day performance at -1.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is -10.63% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.52 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NRDY’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.25% for it to hit the projected low.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.98% of Nerdy Inc. shares while 59.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.68%. There are 59.29% institutions holding the Nerdy Inc. stock share, with Greenvale Capital, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.50% of the shares, roughly 6.97 million NRDY shares worth $69.68 million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.15% or 5.47 million shares worth $54.29 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. With 2.34 million shares estimated at $23.28 million under it, the former controlled 5.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held about 4.06% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $18.15 million.