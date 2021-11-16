Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Everspin Technologies Inc.

In the last trading session, 18.38 million Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $12.20 changed hands at $1.46 or 13.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.67M. MRAM’s last price was a premium, traded about 8.44% off its 52-week high of $11.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.30, which suggests the last value was 64.75% up since then. When we look at Everspin Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 18.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.56 million.

Analysts gave the Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MRAM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Everspin Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) trade information

Instantly MRAM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 75.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.81 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 13.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 165.22%, with the 5-day performance at 75.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) is 102.66% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.09% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRAM’s forecast low is $11.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 1.64% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Everspin Technologies Inc. will rise 93.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.2 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Everspin Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $12.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.5 million and $9.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Everspin Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 46.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

MRAM Dividends

Everspin Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.80% of Everspin Technologies Inc. shares while 46.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.19%. There are 46.36% institutions holding the Everspin Technologies Inc. stock share, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 9.75% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million MRAM shares worth $12.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.69% or 0.71 million shares worth $4.57 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and 180 Degree Capital Corp. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $3.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, 180 Degree Capital Corp held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $2.12 million.