SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) : Investors Should Not Dump SOS Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 17.21 million SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.50 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $271.73M. SOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -958.67% off its 52-week high of $15.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 19.33% up since then. When we look at SOS Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.53 million.

Analysts gave the SOS Limited (SOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 5.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SOS Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -32.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.3599 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.35%, with the 5-day performance at -32.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -28.91% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOS’s forecast low is $20.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1233.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1233.33% for it to hit the projected low.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.03 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SOS Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $22.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.10%. The 2021 estimates are for SOS Limited earnings to increase by 106.80%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 10.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 89.36% of SOS Limited shares while 6.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.61%. There are 6.56% institutions holding the SOS Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 1.87% of the shares, roughly 3.4 million SOS shares worth $11.27 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.28% or 2.34 million shares worth $7.75 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. With 1.72 million shares estimated at $4.43 million under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $1.1 million.