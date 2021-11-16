SLI Stock Forecast 2021: Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Remains Strong With -32.2% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.57 million Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $10.59 changed hands at $0.22 or 2.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.01B. SLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.0% off its 52-week high of $12.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.57, which suggests the last value was 85.17% up since then. When we look at Standard Lithium Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Analysts gave the Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.60 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 2.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 373.83%, with the 5-day performance at -7.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) is -3.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.83 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLI’s forecast low is $10.50 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Standard Lithium Ltd. earnings to decrease by -95.10%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.86% of Standard Lithium Ltd. shares while 9.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.02%. There are 9.53% institutions holding the Standard Lithium Ltd. stock share, with HighPoint Advisor Group LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 15640.0 SLI shares worth $64574.0.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund. With 5.7 million shares estimated at $29.4 million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund held about 0.27% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $1.59 million.