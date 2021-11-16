Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 27.48 million Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.35. With the company’s per share price at $42.09 changed hands at -$2.1 or -4.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.61B. RIOT’s last price was a discount, traded about -88.88% off its 52-week high of $79.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.60, which suggests the last value was 91.45% up since then. When we look at Riot Blockchain Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.31 million.

Analysts gave the Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RIOT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Instantly RIOT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 46.28 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -4.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 147.73%, with the 5-day performance at 14.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 51.13% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RIOT’s forecast low is $42.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -94.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Riot Blockchain Inc. will rise 700.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 125.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,681.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $65.35 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Riot Blockchain Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $90.54 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,611.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.10%. The 2021 estimates are for Riot Blockchain Inc. earnings to increase by 70.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

RIOT Dividends

Riot Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.22% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares while 30.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.38%. There are 30.05% institutions holding the Riot Blockchain Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 5.97% of the shares, roughly 5.73 million RIOT shares worth $215.83 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.80% or 5.56 million shares worth $209.48 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $76.11 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $49.42 million.