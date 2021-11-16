ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.17 million ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s per share price at $8.72 changed hands at -$0.5 or -5.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $596.97M. SOL’s last price was a discount, traded about -310.21% off its 52-week high of $35.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.06, which suggests the last value was 53.44% up since then. When we look at ReneSola Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the ReneSola Ltd (SOL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SOL as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ReneSola Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Instantly SOL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.31 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -5.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.71%, with the 5-day performance at -4.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) is 24.93% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SOL’s forecast low is $7.70 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.7% for it to hit the projected low.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.24 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ReneSola Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $30.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.75 million and $16.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 107.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 82.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.30%. The 2021 estimates are for ReneSola Ltd earnings to increase by 125.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

SOL Dividends

ReneSola Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 29 and December 03.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of ReneSola Ltd shares while 37.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.63%. There are 37.63% institutions holding the ReneSola Ltd stock share, with Shah Capital Management the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.65% of the shares, roughly 11.61 million SOL shares worth $76.3 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.02% or 7.69 million shares worth $69.94 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 4.19 million shares estimated at $29.33 million under it, the former controlled 6.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 3.61% of the shares, roughly 2.52 million shares worth around $17.64 million.