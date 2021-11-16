Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.45 changed hands at -$0.67 or -2.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.12B. RRC’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.95% off its 52-week high of $26.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.19, which suggests the last value was 72.43% up since then. When we look at Range Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.23 million.

Analysts gave the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended RRC as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Range Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.48.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.03 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -2.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 245.07%, with the 5-day performance at -5.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is -1.41% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RRC’s forecast low is $16.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.73% for it to hit the projected low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Range Resources Corporation will rise 1,060.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3,000.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $702.76 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Range Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $730.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $381.55 million and $444.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 84.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Range Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 57.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.20% per year.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of Range Resources Corporation shares while 92.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.98%. There are 92.53% institutions holding the Range Resources Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.35% of the shares, roughly 39.84 million RRC shares worth $411.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.41% or 27.02 million shares worth $279.08 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 17.34 million shares estimated at $235.14 million under it, the former controlled 6.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 3.84% of the shares, roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $135.34 million.