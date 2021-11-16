Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.64 million Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.25 changed hands at -$0.35 or -21.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $112.91M. FENG’s current price is a discount, trading about -126.4% off its 52-week high of $2.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 47.2% up since then. When we look at Phoenix New Media Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 181.52K.

Analysts gave the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FENG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Phoenix New Media Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

Instantly FENG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6100 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -21.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.33%, with the 5-day performance at 1.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) is 24.03% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 91.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FENG’s forecast low is $15.40 with $15.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1132.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1132.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.52 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Phoenix New Media Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020 will be $60.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 41.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Phoenix New Media Limited earnings to decrease by -37.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.29% per year.

FENG Dividends

Phoenix New Media Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 15 and November 19.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.66% of Phoenix New Media Limited shares while 23.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.72%. There are 23.89% institutions holding the Phoenix New Media Limited stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.25% of the shares, roughly 1.74 million FENG shares worth $3.08 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 0.94 million shares worth $1.67 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.31 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.2 million.