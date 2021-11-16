Performance & Trends Of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) Stock

In the last trading session, 6.67 million Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $2.40 changed hands at $0.07 or 3.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.31M. CYTO’s last price was a discount, traded about -175.0% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 66.25% up since then. When we look at Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 38.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.23 million.

Analysts gave the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYTO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 50.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.33 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 3.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.40%, with the 5-day performance at 50.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is 28.34% up.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 62.50%. The 2021 estimates are for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. earnings to increase by 40.20%.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders