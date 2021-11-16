Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.34 million Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.60 changed hands at -$0.17 or -9.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $218.29M. ORTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -467.5% off its 52-week high of $9.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.73, which suggests the last value was -8.12% down since then. When we look at Orchard Therapeutics plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 940.42K.

Analysts gave the Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ORTX as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Instantly ORTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8700 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -9.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.03%, with the 5-day performance at -10.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) is -18.81% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ORTX’s forecast low is $6.50 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -712.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -306.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orchard Therapeutics plc will fall -25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 164.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.1 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Orchard Therapeutics plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $110k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,536.40%.

The 2021 estimates are for Orchard Therapeutics plc earnings to increase by 12.80%.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 04 and August 09.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares while 68.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.99%. There are 68.91% institutions holding the Orchard Therapeutics plc stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.95% of the shares, roughly 12.32 million ORTX shares worth $89.41 million.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.60% or 10.64 million shares worth $77.27 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Artisan Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. With 4.97 million shares estimated at $36.08 million under it, the former controlled 4.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $11.66 million.