OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.69 changed hands at -$0.84 or -11.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $729.75M. OPFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.39% off its 52-week high of $11.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.01, which suggests the last value was 10.16% up since then. When we look at OppFi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 306.16K.

Analysts gave the OppFi Inc. (OPFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended OPFI as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OppFi Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) trade information

Instantly OPFI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.43 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -11.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.28%, with the 5-day performance at -1.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) is -8.86% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.23% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPFI’s forecast low is $7.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -109.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.63% for it to hit the projected low.

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $88.9 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that OppFi Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $103.75 million.

OPFI Dividends

OppFi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of OppFi Inc. shares while 112.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.68%. There are 112.68% institutions holding the OppFi Inc. stock share, with Corsair Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 17.82% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million OPFI shares worth $24.5 million.

Linden Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.19% or 2.18 million shares worth $22.26 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.54 million shares estimated at $4.56 million under it, the former controlled 4.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 3.18% of the shares, roughly 0.43 million shares worth around $4.38 million.