OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Gain 0.34%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.92 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.13B. OCFT’s last price was a discount, traded about -754.45% off its 52-week high of $24.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.79, which suggests the last value was 4.45% up since then. When we look at OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OCFT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

Instantly OCFT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.99 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.19%, with the 5-day performance at -2.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) is -17.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OCFT’s forecast low is $3.40 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -276.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.44% for it to hit the projected low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. will fall -27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 28.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $166.18 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $199.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $139.99 million and $163.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.00%.

The 2021 estimates are for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 23.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.19% per year.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.26% of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. shares while 18.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.65%. There are 18.60% institutions holding the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.84% of the shares, roughly 18.89 million OCFT shares worth $227.11 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.44% or 13.41 million shares worth $161.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 12.45 million shares estimated at $98.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 8.21 million shares worth around $98.7 million.