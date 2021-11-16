Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS): Don’t Ditch ONDS Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 2.13 million Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.18 changed hands at $0.85 or 8.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $456.14M. ONDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -43.11% off its 52-week high of $16.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.69, which suggests the last value was 49.11% up since then. When we look at Ondas Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 679.32K.

Analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ONDS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ondas Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Instantly ONDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.74 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 8.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.83%, with the 5-day performance at 18.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) is 21.13% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONDS’s forecast low is $12.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -34.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 124.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $910k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ondas Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $3.7 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,807.20%.

The 2021 estimates are for Ondas Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 40.20%.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.20% of Ondas Holdings Inc. shares while 8.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.01%. There are 8.62% institutions holding the Ondas Holdings Inc. stock share, with Herald Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.02% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million ONDS shares worth $3.88 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.94% or 0.38 million shares worth $3.73 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund. With 0.26 million shares estimated at $2.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $1.84 million.