NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.98 million NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -3.88. With the company’s per share price at $4.53 changed hands at -$0.62 or -12.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.94M. NUZE’s last price was a discount, traded about -220.09% off its 52-week high of $14.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 58.06% up since then. When we look at NuZee Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.70 million.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) trade information

Instantly NUZE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 122.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.60 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -12.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.26%, with the 5-day performance at 122.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) is 128.79% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 71200.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.16 days.

NuZee Inc. (NUZE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.00%. The 2021 estimates are for NuZee Inc. earnings to increase by 22.20%.

NUZE Dividends

NuZee Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

NuZee Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.44% of NuZee Inc. shares while 5.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.60%. There are 5.55% institutions holding the NuZee Inc. stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.81% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million NUZE shares worth $2.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.74 million under it, the former controlled 1.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 27272.0 shares worth around $59998.0.