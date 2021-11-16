NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.89 million NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s per share price at $9.87 changed hands at $0.12 or 1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.07B. DNOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.38% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.23, which suggests the last value was 47.01% up since then. When we look at NOW Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the NOW Inc. (DNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DNOW as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. NOW Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) trade information

Instantly DNOW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.00 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.47%, with the 5-day performance at 4.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is 7.63% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNOW’s forecast low is $9.50 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.75% for it to hit the projected low.

NOW Inc. (DNOW) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NOW Inc. will rise 112.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 108.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $423.52 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that NOW Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $416.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $320.37 million and $319 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.50%. The 2021 estimates are for NOW Inc. earnings to decrease by -340.20%.

DNOW Dividends

NOW Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.97% of NOW Inc. shares while 95.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.74%. There are 95.80% institutions holding the NOW Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.97% of the shares, roughly 17.66 million DNOW shares worth $167.61 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.48% or 11.59 million shares worth $109.97 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.44 million shares estimated at $70.57 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $30.14 million.