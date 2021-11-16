Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 8.95 million Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s per share price at $19.21 changed hands at $3.37 or 21.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.22B. NEGG’s last price was a discount, traded about -311.61% off its 52-week high of $79.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.55, which suggests the last value was 81.52% up since then. When we look at Newegg Commerce Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NEGG as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) trade information

Instantly NEGG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.84 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 21.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 362.89%, with the 5-day performance at 2.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) is 37.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEGG’s forecast low is $44.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -129.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -129.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NEGG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Newegg Commerce Inc. earnings to increase by 52.20%.

NEGG Dividends

Newegg Commerce Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 96.25% of Newegg Commerce Inc. shares while 0.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.49%. There are 0.24% institutions holding the Newegg Commerce Inc. stock share, with Geode Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.08% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million NEGG shares worth $3.96 million.

SG Americas Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 33327.0 shares worth $0.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $2.92 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 73237.0 shares worth around $1.05 million.