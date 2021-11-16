monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.12 million monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $369.15 changed hands at $5.23 or 1.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.31B. MNDY’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.9% off its 52-week high of $450.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $155.01, which suggests the last value was 58.01% up since then. When we look at monday.com Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 322.11K.

Analysts gave the monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MNDY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. monday.com Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

Instantly MNDY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 450.00 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 1.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.38%, with the 5-day performance at -3.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) is 2.91% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $427.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNDY’s forecast low is $335.00 with $460.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.61% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.25% for it to hit the projected low.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.69 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that monday.com Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $77.15 million.

The 2021 estimates are for monday.com Ltd. earnings to decrease by -63.30%.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.25% of monday.com Ltd. shares while 58.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.40%. There are 58.27% institutions holding the monday.com Ltd. stock share, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 37.95% of the shares, roughly 16.59 million MNDY shares worth $3.71 billion.

Sapphire Ventures, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 1.62 million shares worth $528.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 0.14 million shares estimated at $44.42 million under it, the former controlled 0.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $49.01 million.