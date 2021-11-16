Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.58% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 2.26 million Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $233.71 changed hands at -$1.36 or -0.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $93.09B. MRNA’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.87% off its 52-week high of $497.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $88.61, which suggests the last value was 62.09% up since then. When we look at Moderna Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.54 million.

Analysts gave the Moderna Inc. (MRNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MRNA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Moderna Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $9.41.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Instantly MRNA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 239.99 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 125.01%, with the 5-day performance at -3.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is -27.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $298.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MRNA’s forecast low is $86.00 with $475.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -103.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 63.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Moderna Inc. will rise 1,694.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,681.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,434.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.45 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Moderna Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $7.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.51 million and $570.75 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8,216.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,202.80%.

The 2021 estimates are for Moderna Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.80% per year.

MRNA Dividends

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 27 and November 01.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.68% of Moderna Inc. shares while 57.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.08%. There are 57.87% institutions holding the Moderna Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.37% of the shares, roughly 45.88 million MRNA shares worth $10.78 billion.

Flagship Pioneering Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.10% or 20.58 million shares worth $4.84 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.95 million shares estimated at $2.03 billion under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.21% of the shares, roughly 8.92 million shares worth around $1.17 billion.