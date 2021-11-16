Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.18 changed hands at -$0.13 or -1.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.99B. LU’s current price is a discount, trading about -178.83% off its 52-week high of $20.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.05, which suggests the last value was 15.74% up since then. When we look at Lufax Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.24 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.62 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -1.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.52%, with the 5-day performance at 16.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is 10.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.64 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LU’s forecast low is $38.35 with $140.68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1859.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -434.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.46 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Lufax Holding Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $2.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.93 billion and $2.04 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.60%.

The 2021 estimates are for Lufax Holding Ltd earnings to decrease by -7.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.40% per year.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares while 7.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.77%. There are 7.77% institutions holding the Lufax Holding Ltd stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.31% of the shares, roughly 32.16 million LU shares worth $466.99 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 28.51 million shares worth $413.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 39.1 million shares estimated at $567.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 9.43 million shares worth around $133.92 million.