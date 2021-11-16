Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.95 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $669.70M. LTRY’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.14% off its 52-week high of $17.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.58, which suggests the last value was 18.3% up since then. When we look at Lottery.com Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 348.81K.

Analysts gave the Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LTRY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Instantly LTRY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.44 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -0.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.36%, with the 5-day performance at -5.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) is 13.74% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.06% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LTRY’s forecast low is $16.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -23.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for Lottery.com Inc. earnings to decrease by -648.50%.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders