Let’s Dive Into The Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 1.3 million Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.64. With the company’s most recent per share price at $286.74 changing hands around $14.02 or 5.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $32.13B. ETSY’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.16% off its 52-week high of $283.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $120.50, which suggests the last value was 57.98% up since then. When we look at Etsy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 million.

Analysts gave the Etsy Inc. (ETSY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ETSY as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Etsy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.54.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Instantly ETSY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 289.00 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 5.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 53.29%, with the 5-day performance at 4.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is 23.35% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $251.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.07% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ETSY’s forecast low is $179.00 with $285.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 0.61% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Etsy Inc. will fall -22.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $518 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Etsy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $682.27 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.80%. The 2021 estimates are for Etsy Inc. earnings to increase by 272.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.30% per year.

ETSY Dividends

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.61% of Etsy Inc. shares while 91.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.01%. There are 91.45% institutions holding the Etsy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.01% of the shares, roughly 13.93 million ETSY shares worth $2.87 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.81% or 11.15 million shares worth $2.3 billion as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3.59 million shares estimated at $738.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million shares worth around $582.52 million.