Kosmos Energy Ltd. Is Forecast To Drop -116.22% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 7.82 million Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.53. With the company’s per share price at $3.70 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.76B. KOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.59% off its 52-week high of $4.24. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 68.11% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.99 million.

Analysts gave the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KOS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.92 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 2.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 57.45%, with the 5-day performance at 3.35% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is -2.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOS’s forecast low is $2.33 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kosmos Energy Ltd. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 191.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $209.32 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $431.94 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $224.79 million and $366.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -6.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -41.00%. The 2021 estimates are for Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings to decrease by -630.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.80% per year.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.37% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 78.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.51%. There are 78.76% institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 12.30% of the shares, roughly 50.26 million KOS shares worth $173.91 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.93% or 40.57 million shares worth $140.37 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 22.47 million shares estimated at $53.02 million under it, the former controlled 5.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 3.51% of the shares, roughly 14.33 million shares worth around $33.82 million.