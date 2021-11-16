Is SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 2.48 million SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $6.75 changed hands at $1.35 or 25.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $157.75M. SCYX’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.85% off its 52-week high of $10.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.90, which suggests the last value was 27.41% up since then. When we look at SCYNEXIS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 166.89K.

Analysts gave the SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SCYX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SCYNEXIS Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.71.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) trade information

Instantly SCYX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.13 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 25.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.76%, with the 5-day performance at 19.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is 21.18% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SCYX’s forecast low is $20.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -344.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -196.3% for it to hit the projected low.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SCYNEXIS Inc. will fall -153.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.90% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $370k. 6 analysts are of the opinion that SCYNEXIS Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.65 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.10%. The 2021 estimates are for SCYNEXIS Inc. earnings to increase by 46.20%.

SCYX Dividends

SCYNEXIS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 04 and November 08.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.64% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares while 53.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.00%. There are 53.00% institutions holding the SCYNEXIS Inc. stock share, with Federated Hermes, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.32% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million SCYX shares worth $16.91 million.

Caxton Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 1.41 million shares worth $11.18 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 1.6 million shares estimated at $11.92 million under it, the former controlled 7.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $3.88 million.