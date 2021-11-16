Is Lithium Americas Corp.’s (NYSE: LAC) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 3.23 million Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $33.56 changed hands at -$0.83 or -2.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.08B. LAC’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.73% off its 52-week high of $36.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.95, which suggests the last value was 73.33% up since then. When we look at Lithium Americas Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.17 million.

Analysts gave the Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LAC as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Instantly LAC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 35.88 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -2.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 167.41%, with the 5-day performance at -5.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 31.97% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.77, meaning bulls need a downside of -20.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAC’s forecast low is $17.75 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -6.20%. The 2021 estimates are for Lithium Americas Corp. earnings to decrease by -165.30%.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.74% of Lithium Americas Corp. shares while 20.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.01%. There are 20.82% institutions holding the Lithium Americas Corp. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.22% of the shares, roughly 2.67 million LAC shares worth $39.6 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.80% or 2.16 million shares worth $32.0 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. With 2.24 million shares estimated at $44.5 million under it, the former controlled 1.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 2.05 million shares worth around $40.9 million.