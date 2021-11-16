Is Dare Bioscience Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DARE) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 1.08 million Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.72 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $132.54M. DARE’s current price is a discount, trading about -123.84% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.07, which suggests the last value was 37.79% up since then. When we look at Dare Bioscience Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DARE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dare Bioscience Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) trade information

Instantly DARE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.10%, with the 5-day performance at 2.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) is 10.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DARE’s forecast low is $3.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -539.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -74.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (DARE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Dare Bioscience Inc. will rise 45.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 39.30% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.86 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Dare Bioscience Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $1.25 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $180k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,488.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Dare Bioscience Inc. earnings to increase by 5.70%.

DARE Dividends

Dare Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 10 and November 15.

Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.90% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares while 4.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.05%. There are 4.86% institutions holding the Dare Bioscience Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.75% of the shares, roughly 1.94 million DARE shares worth $3.67 million.

Polaris Venture Management Co. V, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 0.33 million shares worth $0.62 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.36 million shares estimated at $2.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.96 million.