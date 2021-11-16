Is Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTH) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 2.06 million Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.90. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.50 changing hands around $0.21 or 2.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.07M. CYTH’s current price is a discount, trading about -136.67% off its 52-week high of $17.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 54.67% up since then. When we look at Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 43.79K.

Analysts gave the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYTH as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.57.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

Instantly CYTH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.23 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 2.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.59%, with the 5-day performance at 5.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) is 8.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CYTH’s forecast low is $16.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -113.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 65.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $380k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $390k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 167.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.30%. The 2021 estimates are for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 19.70%.

CYTH Dividends

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.58% of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. shares while 4.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.74%. There are 4.10% institutions holding the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 2.35% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million CYTH shares worth $1.55 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 44700.0 shares worth $0.46 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 96926.0 shares estimated at $0.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 51376.0 shares worth around $0.53 million.