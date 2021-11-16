Is Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $209.99 changing hands around $3.39 or 1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.71B. NET’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.81% off its 52-week high of $218.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.00, which suggests the last value was 71.43% up since then. When we look at Cloudflare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.50 million.

Analysts gave the Cloudflare Inc. (NET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NET as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cloudflare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Instantly NET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 209.00 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 171.88%, with the 5-day performance at -1.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) is 23.20% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $221.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NET’s forecast low is $190.00 with $250.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cloudflare Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $184.85 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Cloudflare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $195.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $125.93 million and $132.07 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 46.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 47.70%.

The 2021 estimates are for Cloudflare Inc. earnings to increase by 44.90%.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.50% of Cloudflare Inc. shares while 85.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.44%. There are 85.49% institutions holding the Cloudflare Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 11.10% of the shares, roughly 30.4 million NET shares worth $3.22 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.86% or 29.73 million shares worth $3.35 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 7.96 million shares estimated at $842.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 2.90% of the shares, roughly 7.94 million shares worth around $894.98 million.