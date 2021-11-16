Is Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.72 changed hands at $0.08 or 2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $235.55M. AFIB’s last price was a discount, traded about -823.39% off its 52-week high of $34.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.62, which suggests the last value was 2.69% up since then. When we look at Acutus Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 363.10K.

Analysts gave the Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AFIB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Acutus Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.86.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Instantly AFIB was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -52.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.92 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.09%, with the 5-day performance at -52.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) is -57.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AFIB’s forecast low is $8.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -168.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -115.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Acutus Medical Inc. (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Acutus Medical Inc. will rise 55.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 171.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.8 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Acutus Medical Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $8.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.02 million and $2.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 92.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 240.30%.

The 2021 estimates are for Acutus Medical Inc. earnings to decrease by -127.00%.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 12.

Acutus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.55% of Acutus Medical Inc. shares while 69.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.06%. There are 69.95% institutions holding the Acutus Medical Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 15.83% of the shares, roughly 5.48 million AFIB shares worth $93.02 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.55% or 4.34 million shares worth $73.72 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Baron Discovery Fund. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $35.96 million under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Discovery Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $15.88 million.