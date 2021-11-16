IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.65 million IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.55 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $906.03M. IRNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -350.24% off its 52-week high of $47.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.36, which suggests the last value was 11.28% up since then. When we look at IronNet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.71 million.

Analysts gave the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended IRNT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.58 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.25%, with the 5-day performance at -6.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is -3.30% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IRNT’s forecast low is $17.00 with $29.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -174.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.14% for it to hit the projected low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

The 2021 estimates are for IronNet Inc. earnings to decrease by -15.70%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.97% of IronNet Inc. shares while 41.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.12%. There are 41.67% institutions holding the IronNet Inc. stock share, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.11% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million IRNT shares worth $102.33 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.18% or 1.0 million shares worth $17.05 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. With 3.13 million shares estimated at $53.37 million under it, the former controlled 3.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $12.86 million.