Investor Confidence Inclines As BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Shares Gain $0.34

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.60 changing hands around $0.34 or 10.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $110.81M. BSGM’s current price is a discount, trading about -70.56% off its 52-week high of $6.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 37.22% up since then. When we look at BioSig Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 185.47K.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) trade information

Instantly BSGM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.70 on Monday, 11/15/21 added 10.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.41%, with the 5-day performance at -4.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) is 27.34% up.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioSig Technologies Inc. will rise 34.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.40% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BioSig Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $360k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.50%. The 2021 estimates are for BioSig Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -13.70%.

BSGM Dividends

BioSig Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 18.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.27% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares while 18.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.74%. There are 18.63% institutions holding the BioSig Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.92% of the shares, roughly 1.76 million BSGM shares worth $7.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.23% or 1.23 million shares worth $5.3 million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $2.69 million under it, the former controlled 3.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $1.83 million.