Investing In HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 24.96 million HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.02. With the company’s per share price at $1.66 changed hands at -$0.14 or -7.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $401.44M. HEXO’s last price was a discount, traded about -565.06% off its 52-week high of $11.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.27, which suggests the last value was 23.49% up since then. When we look at HEXO Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.50 million.

Analysts gave the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HEXO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HEXO Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

Instantly HEXO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Monday, 11/15/21 subtracted -7.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.89%, with the 5-day performance at 5.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) is -4.05% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HEXO’s forecast low is $0.81 with $4.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -142.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 51.2% for it to hit the projected low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 111.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.04 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that HEXO Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2022 will be $50.65 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.40%. The 2021 estimates are for HEXO Corp. earnings to increase by 87.30%.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between December 13 and December 17.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.04% of HEXO Corp. shares while 17.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.98%. There are 17.83% institutions holding the HEXO Corp. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 4.23% of the shares, roughly 13.18 million HEXO shares worth $76.44 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 4.6 million shares worth $26.69 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 13.22 million shares estimated at $24.32 million under it, the former controlled 4.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $3.28 million.