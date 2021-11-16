Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.12 changed hands at -$0.93 or -3.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.92B. IAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.15% off its 52-week high of $29.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.23, which suggests the last value was 35.39% up since then. When we look at Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 379.07K.

Analysts gave the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IAS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Instantly IAS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.06%, with the 5-day performance at 2.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is 9.17% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IAS’s forecast low is $25.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $74.14 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $93.16 million.

The 2021 estimates are for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 37.00%.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in December.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders